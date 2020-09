Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent publishes an interview with the Faculty of Social Wellbeing Dean, Andrew Azzopardi who called for the abolition of solitary confinement in prison. Prof Azzopardi said that a new, bigger facility is needed.

Another story speaks to geologist Peter Gatt about the flooding which divided Ramla l-Ħamra beach in half on Monday. Gatt said that this is not the first time that the natural phenomenon has occurred.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch #10

Like this: Like Loading...