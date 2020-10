Reading Time: < 1 minute

Panicked parents are rushing from work to take their children out of school after hearing speculation about COVID-19 outbreaks, a teachers’ union has claimed.

The Malta Union of Teachers said it was concerned about “false information” being issued about coronavirus cases in schools as most reopen on a staggered basis this week for the first time since March.

Source Times of Malta

