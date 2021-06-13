Malta: Farmers raise alarm about microplastics in the food chain

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa speaks with agricultural workers who raised concerns about the threat of microplastics to food production. They said that there are currently no rules to control the disintegration of plastics in soils.

Another story reports that Malta and Cyprus have successfully negotiated a derogation to recognises a hydrogen pipeline as a project of common EU interest. Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said the development will connect the country to a future hydrogen network.

