Malta: FATF report highlights shortcomings in AML implementation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times follows a press conference by the FATF president Marcus Pleyer who said that while Malta had the right anti-money laundering legal framework, implementation of the legal provision is lacking. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/fatf-tells-malta-to-focus-on-fighting-tax-crimes.882067

Another report quotes the chief commercial officer of Air Malta who said that the airline reported positive booking activity from the UK for the first time in a long time following the UK government’s addition of Malta to the safe-travel list. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/thousands-of-brits-rush-to-book-holidays-to-malta.882142

