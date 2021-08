Reading Time: < 1 minute



A 38-year-old father from Qormi was placed on probation for three years after admitting to sending four out of seven of his children to steal toys from a shop in San Ġwann last Sunday.

The name of the unemployed man was not revealed so as not to reveal the identity of his children, some of whom are minors between the ages of 5 and 11.

Source TVM

Updated 1745