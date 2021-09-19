Malta: Father of suicidal inmate to initiate legal procedures

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times says that the father of a woman who died after attempting suicide in her prison cell is expected to take legal steps against Corradino Correctional Facilities. Martin Borg Nicholas Virtu claims his daughter Kim was subjected to inhumane treatment. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/father-to-sue-state-over-his-daughters-torture-inhumane-treatment-in.901649

The paper carries an interview with development tycoon Joseph Portelli who admitted meeting politicians regularly in order to understand whether his project proposals align with the government’s vision.

