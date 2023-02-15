Malta: FDI tops €2bn in first six months of 2022

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Foreign direct investment flows were estimated to be €2.0 billion during the first six months of 2022. The main contributors to FDI flows were Financial and insurance activities, accounting for 85.3 per cent of the total, the NSO said today.

In June 2022, the stock position of FDI in Malta amounted to €208.6 billion, an increase of €8.3 billion over the corresponding period of the previous year. Financial and insurance activities recorded the largest share at 97.6 per cent of FDI stocks in June 2022.

NSO data have shown that during the first six months of 2022, direct investment flows abroad totalled €3.2 billion, mainly in the form of claims on direct investors. The stock position of direct investment abroad stood at €57.8 billion in June 2022, down by €748.3 million over the stock position in 2021. Financial and insurance activities made up 98.9 per cent of total FDI abroad.

