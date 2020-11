Reading Time: < 1 minute



Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers are seeking the Court’s protection over an incident which took place at the Corradino Correctional Facility last Monday, in which director of prisons Alex Dalli disrupted a meeting one of them held with their client.

Lawyer Charles Mercieca had met Fenech, the Tumas Group scion accused of complicity in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, to discuss the case on the eve of the continuation of the compilation of evidence.

Source Newsbook



