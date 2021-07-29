Malta: Fewer births than average in the first months of the year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the monthly average of births between January and April was 365, slightly below that registered in the last five years. Global trends also indicate that a predicted baby boom encouraged by lockdowns did not take place. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/pandemic-baby-boom-busted.889852

The paper says that the police have not yet established the connection between a Maltese teenager and his victim, a British man who was stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife. Investigators are speaking with eyewitnesses, some of whom are believed to be children.

