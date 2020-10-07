Malta: Fiery first meeting between Robert Abela and Bernard Grech

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reports on the first official meeting between Robert Abela and Bernard Grech which took a combative direction despite the Prime Minister describing it as ‘cordial’. Abela told Grech that his comments about migration hindered his work in Europe.

Another report picks up a clash on social media between PN MPs Jason Azzopardi and Adrian Delia. The former PN leader rejected claims by Azzopardi that he has met Prime Minister Abela several times.



