Malta: Finance Malta chairman says illegitimate business does not pay

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly quotes Finance Malta chairman Rudolph Psaila who said that penalties for illegitimate business in Malta are greater than any rewards. He was speaking at an event on trust and transparency held by the Malta Business Network.

The Malta Business Weekly reports that the Mdina Glass furnaces have been put out for the past nine months because of the pandemic, the longest period in the iconic company’s 52-year history.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...