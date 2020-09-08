Malta: Finance Minister not troubled by deficit

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont publishes an interview with Finance Minister Edward Scicluna who said he is not concerned about the national deficit which rose to over €1 billion between January and July. The minister said the pandemic found the country financially prepared.

The paper speaks to Minister Carmelo Abela about the study on the basic living wage which is being conducted by economist Joe Falzon. The Minister said that the findings are expected to be published within six months.

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9

