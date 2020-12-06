Malta: Finance Minister says low-income workers are a priority

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday carries an interview with new Finance Minister Clyde Caruana who believes that more must be done to raise the wages of low-income workers. He said that the government is intent on continuing a programme of social and economic reforms.

Another story says that health authorities are concerned by an increase in rented property in December, suggesting plans for private parties. Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci called for responsibility.

