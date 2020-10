Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reveals that Finance Minister Edward Scicluna will retire from politics in November after seven years. The paper says that newly co-opted MP Clyde Caruana is touted to replace him in a reshuffle on the front benches.

The paper quotes the Prime Minister who said that government measures this year have saved some 100,000 jobs. Robert Abela said that the Budget announced last week looks at the next 10 years.

