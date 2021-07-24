Malta: Financial adviser warns of stricter controls for businesses

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon speaks with financial investment adviser Jesmond Mizzi who said that Malta’s classification as a High-Risk jurisdiction by the UK will intensify due diligence requirements for businesses and banks. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/23/il-high-risk-listing-ta-malta-jista-jfisser-aktar-spejjez/

Another story quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech that Britain’s decision to put Malta on the High-Risk list for financial transactions is a blow to jobs in the sector. Grech said that the country does not deserve this reputation. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/23/il-poplu-malti-ma-jistax-ikun-il-vittma-tal-arroganza-tal-prim-ministru-bernard-grech/

The paper reports on the inauguration ceremony of the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Friday amid tight Covid-19 regulations. Athletes Eleanor Bezzina and Andrew Chetcuti were the flagbearers in the Maltese delegation.

