Malta: Financial crimes chief says department is free to conduct investigations

The Independent on Sunday publishes an interview with the head of the police department for financial crimes investigations Alexandra Mamo who said that she has never been pressured not to investigate politicians.

The paper quotes consultant urologist Simon Bugeja who urged men to check their testicles for lumps or abnormalities once a month. He said that while awareness about testicular cancer has increased, more needs to be done.

