The Independent on Sunday speaks with representatives of the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners who called for all stakeholders to come together to lift Malta out of the FATF greylist.

The paper carries an interview with nurses Charmaine Cauchi and Doreen Zammit whose picture in full protective gear taken by colleague Diane Faenza in April 2020 became an icon of the Covid-19 pandemic.

