Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Financial watchdog snaps at Nexia BT

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the Financial Services Authority has ordered two companies, BT International and BT Management, to desist from offering new services to clients. Both companies are wholly owned by Nexia BT.

Another story quotes the head of the Infectious Diseases Unit, Tanya Melillo, who urged parents, students, and teachers to avoid going out in order to keep schools safe. Dr Melillo said that people need to cut back on social life if they want schools to remain open.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch #10

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: