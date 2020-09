Reading Time: < 1 minute

A former minority stakeholder in the Electrogas power station project had €647 million worth of its transactions flagged as “suspicious” by a US bank in 2014, secret leaked records show.

A total of 101 transactions by Afren Resources, worth $766,793,184.01 at the time (equivalent to €647 million in 2020), were the subject of what is known as a suspicious activity report (SAR) drawn up by Deustche Bank Trust Company in the Americas.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 16:20

