Malta: Fire at Marsa WasteServ plant

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports on a fire that broke out at a WasteServ facility in Marsa on Tuesday morning. There were no injuries, but the Civil Protection Department warned people in the area to keep their windows shut until the fires spewing toxic smoke were controlled.

Another story quotes a statement by the hunting association San Umbertu calling on the government to introduce measures to counter ‘acts of provocation’ against its members following reports that a trapper was attacked by a couple last week.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 13

Like this: Like Loading...