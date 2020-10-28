Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Fire at Marsa WasteServ plant

1 Min Read
The Independent reports on a fire that broke out at a WasteServ facility in Marsa on Tuesday morning. There were no injuries, but the Civil Protection Department warned people in the area to keep their windows shut until the fires spewing toxic smoke were controlled.

Another story quotes a statement by the hunting association San Umbertu calling on the government to introduce measures to counter ‘acts of provocation’ against its members following reports that a trapper was attacked by a couple last week.

