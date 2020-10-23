Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Malta: First cars use the Santa Lucia tunnels

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The two new tunnels built under the Santa Luċija roundabout, a project which Prime Minister Robert Abela said will make a difference to the lives of thousands who live in the southern area of Malta, started being used by vehicles on Friday morning.

The work, which has been ongoing for just over a year, involved the cutting of over 80,000 tons of rock to build the tunnels, each 90 metres long. Four sliproads have been built, leading to the new roundabout being built over the tunnels. Transport and Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said the project will have cost 20 million euro, with the final work on the tunnels to be carried out next week at the least inconvenient times.

Source TVM

Updated 1714
%d bloggers like this: