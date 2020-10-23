Malta: First cars use the Santa Lucia tunnels

Reading Time: < 1 minute
The two new tunnels built under the Santa Luċija roundabout, a project which Prime Minister Robert Abela said will make a difference to the lives of thousands who live in the southern area of Malta, started being used by vehicles on Friday morning.
The work, which has been ongoing for just over a year, involved the cutting of over 80,000 tons of rock to build the tunnels, each 90 metres long. Four sliproads have been built, leading to the new roundabout being built over the tunnels. Transport and Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said the project will have cost 20 million euro, with the final work on the tunnels to be carried out next week at the least inconvenient times.
23rd October 2020
At the initiative of the Women’s Rights Committee, the European Parliament is holding its first ever European Gender Equality Week from 26 to 29 October.
2020 sees the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. This important milestone provides an opportunity to discuss the achievements and future challenges for the advancement of girls' and women's rights and gender ...
23rd October 2020
Maltese people feel migration is still the main problem facing the EU, despite the health and economic ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, an EU-wide survey has found.
According to the latest Eurobarometer survey, published on Friday, 61 per cent of Maltese, by far the largest proportion in the EU, feel that migration is the greatest challenge facing the EU.
23rd October 2020
Health authorities have issued an urgent appeal for the donation of O negative blood.
In a post on the health ministry’s Facebook page, authorities said that the urgent need for donations come after a substantial amount of O negative blood was used on a particular patient.
23rd October 2020
23rd October 2020
The rule of law NGO Repubblika proposed to the government to enforce the obligation on Public Broadcasting to provide space for minorities. This is one of 17 proposals made by the NGO which include the initiation of a “social housing program that is effective in fighting homelessness and living in extreme poverty or unhygienic conditions” criticising the government for allowing social housing to ...
23rd October 2020
Usually he stops in the race pits and the Mercedes mechanics change his tires, in few seconds. Recently, however, Lewis Hamilton had to do it himself, but he didn't do too badly, as it took him a minute - at least according to him - to replace the tire of his electric Mercedes EQC, which had exploded. .
"A tire burst on the highway and we had to stop at the service station, wrote the 35-year-...
23rd October 2020
Belgium, one of the European countries worst hit by the new coronavirus, tightened restrictions on social contacts on Friday by banning fans from sports matches, limiting the number of people in cultural spaces and closing theme parks.
Belgium had already closed cafes, bars and restaurants and imposed a night curfew, and has Europe's second highest infection rate per capita after the Czech Rep...
23rd October 2020
23rd October 2020
The Malta Development Bank (MDB) has over the past few months established and maintained a strong presence in the Maltese economy by providing the necessary support to businesses during these troubled times. Liquidity has been one of the biggest challenges for local entrepreneurs, and by supporting access to credit, the MDB is providing a lifeline to these businesses and at the same time helping ...
23rd October 2020
The Netherlands began transferring COVID-19 patients to Germany again on Friday, as hospitals come under increasing strain from a second wave of coronavirus infections.
The Flevo hospital in the central Dutch town of Almere said it would transfer two of its intensive care patients by helicopter to a hospital in Muenster, around 65 km (40 miles) east of the Dutch-German border.
The transfers...
