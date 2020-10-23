Malta: First cars use the Santa Lucia tunnels

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The two new tunnels built under the Santa Luċija roundabout, a project which Prime Minister Robert Abela said will make a difference to the lives of thousands who live in the southern area of Malta, started being used by vehicles on Friday morning.

The work, which has been ongoing for just over a year, involved the cutting of over 80,000 tons of rock to build the tunnels, each 90 metres long. Four sliproads have been built, leading to the new roundabout being built over the tunnels. Transport and Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said the project will have cost 20 million euro, with the final work on the tunnels to be carried out next week at the least inconvenient times.

Source TVM

Updated 1714

