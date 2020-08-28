Malta: First case of coronavirus re-infection

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports on the first registered case of Covid-19 re-infection after a patient in Hong Kong tested positive for a second time after he had recovered from the disease in March. The incident is raising questions about immunisation.

Another story says that the defence in the Sliema double murder case has not requested bail for suspect Daniel Muka, but it has asked for him to be seen by a psychiatrist to assess his mental state.

