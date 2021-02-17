Malta: First case of South African variant detected

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that a case of the Covid-19 variant first observed in South Africa was detected in Malta during gene sequencing tests. The strain makes the virus more infectious and resistant to the current vaccines.

Another story says that Benna, Malta’s largest dairy products company, resisted a move by the association of sheep and goat herders to obtain EU protection for the traditional ġbejna. The certification would have restricted derivation to milk from local goats.

