Malta: First Covid-19 rapid-testing centre opens

L-Orizzont reports that a the first Covid-19 rapid testing centre was inaugurated in Floriana yesterday after Malta received its first 20,000 kits for the purpose. Another centre is expected to be opened next week in the northern region.

Another story says that the Nationalist Party is making an about-face on the Gozo-Malta tunnel proposal after it had voted in favour of the project in parliament. The Finance Minister announced in the Budget that the first studies have been conducted.

