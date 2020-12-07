Malta: First Covid-19 vaccinations expected in January

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that Malta will start the road ‘back to normality’ from January as the first Covid-19 vaccines start being administered. Abela said the government is succeeding in keeping the pandemic under control.

Another story speaks with a Covid-19 patient who developed further complications while in treatment. The woman said that she wanted to raise awareness on the seriousness of the disease and the efforts by healthcare professionals.

The paper carries an interview with Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina who said that exotic animals have no place in homes and zoos. Bezzina insisted that animals should neither be considered objects nor personal property.

