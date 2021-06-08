Malta: First day without new Covid-19 cases in 11 months

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that no new Covid-19 cases were registered on Monday, the first time since July last year. Meanwhile, two more patients recovered bringing the number of active cases down to 72. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-07/local-news/Covid-19-No-new-cases-and-two-recoveries-253-133-people-now-fully-vaccinated-6736234133

The paper speaks with virologist Chris Barbara who said that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are effective against the Covid-19 variants including the Delta strain which was recently discovered in Malta.

