Kullħadd reports on the opening of the first lanes in the Central Link project between Mrieħel and Ta’ Qali on Saturday. The paper says that original plans for the road were first drawn in the 1960s.

The paper says that the police is investigating a company that was owned by Bernard Grech’s spokesperson Alessandro Farrugia. The company was dissolved in 2017 and is in the process of liquidation.

