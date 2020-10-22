Malta: First volume of flu vaccines depleted

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that a second batch of influenza vaccines has been ordered by the government after the first batch of 100,000 units has been used up. Health Minister Chris Fearne said that the flu vaccine is more important this year because of the pandemic.

The paper reports that a 68-year-old man died from Covid-19 on Wednesday while he was receiving treatment at the ITU. He is the 47th victim of the infection and the number of total cases has climbed to over 5,000 since the start of the outbreak.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 12

Like this: Like Loading...