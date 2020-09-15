Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Fishermen threatened by Tunisian counterparts

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports about rising tension in the seas as fishermen are facing threats by armed Tunisian fishing fleets in Maltese waters. Fishermen said that they feel ‘abandoned’ by the Maltese authorities.

The paper says that the first rains have exposed the lack of planning in roadworks after multiple reports of flooding. Opposition spokesperson for transport Toni Bezzina says that investment in new roads should include anti-flood systems. 

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch #10
%d bloggers like this: