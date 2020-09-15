Malta: Fishermen threatened by Tunisian counterparts

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports about rising tension in the seas as fishermen are facing threats by armed Tunisian fishing fleets in Maltese waters. Fishermen said that they feel ‘abandoned’ by the Maltese authorities.

The paper says that the first rains have exposed the lack of planning in roadworks after multiple reports of flooding. Opposition spokesperson for transport Toni Bezzina says that investment in new roads should include anti-flood systems.

