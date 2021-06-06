Malta: Fitch warns about consequences of global tax arrangements

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa quotes a report by credit agency Fitch which warns that a proposed global minimum tax of 15 per cent could have a negative impact on Malta’s economy. The recommendation will be discussed at a G20 summit this summer.

The paper reports that active Covid-19 cases rose 76 on Saturday after nine new cases were registered and seven cases recovered. More than 230,000 people have received the full vaccination dosage while 325,000 have been given the first dose.

