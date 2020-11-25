Malta: Five Covid-19 casualties in one day

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that five Covid-19 patients died on Tuesday aged between 75 and 88. The paper says that the number of victims rose to 122 since the start of the pandemic, including 14 in the last five days.

The paper says that the funeral cortege for Oliver Friggieri this afternoon will pass through the University of Malta, where the professor spent most of his days. The funeral ceremony will take place at St John’s co-cathedral in Valletta.

