The Council of the Federation for Hunting and Conservation (FKNK) has filed a judicial protest in court against BirdLife Malta, accusing the NGO of systematically spying on FKNK members during the hunting and trapping season.

FKNK claim that BirdLife Malta would film its members for long hours while those members are hunting or trapping in private fields, resulting in a breach of the law and of the Data Protection Act, as this is being done without the consent of the individual.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745