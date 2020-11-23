Malta: Food registers increase in prices during October 2020

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
During last month, October 2020, the annual rate of inflation as measured by the Retail Price Index, RPI, was 0.35%, according to the latest statistics published by NSO, the National Statistics Office. This means that the rate of inflation went up from 0.18% when compared to the rate registered in September 2020.
The Retail Price Index measures monthly price changes in the cost of purchasing a representative basket of consumer goods and services, and is closely linked with the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increases and periodic rent payment adjustments.