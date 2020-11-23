Malta: Food registers increase in prices during October 2020

Reading Time: < 1 minute

During last month, October 2020, the annual rate of inflation as measured by the Retail Price Index, RPI, was 0.35%, according to the latest statistics published by NSO, the National Statistics Office. This means that the rate of inflation went up from 0.18% when compared to the rate registered in September 2020.

The Retail Price Index measures monthly price changes in the cost of purchasing a representative basket of consumer goods and services, and is closely linked with the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increases and periodic rent payment adjustments.

Source: Newsbook

Updated: 1738

