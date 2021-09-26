Malta: Football leagues lament MFA neglect

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday speaks to teams playing in the lower-tier football leagues who complained that they feel neglected by the association since the pandemic. Players and officials said that the MFA is ignoring them to focus on the top league. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-26/local-news/As-Malta-s-footballing-season-gets-into-gear-those-in-lower-divisions-feel-left-behind-6736237019

The paper speaks to a Health Ministry official who said that Malta will wait for recommendations by the European Medicines Authority before extending the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to children under 12 years.

