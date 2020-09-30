Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Foreign Affairs Minister brushes off SOFA reports

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the Foreign Affairs Ministry denied reports that Malta has agreed to a Status of Forces Agreement with the US or NATO. Prime Minister Robert Abela said that any agreement by the government would be signed transparently.

Another story reports on the cases of a Rheumatoid Arthritis patient who has had her medication changed twice in a row without being informed beforehand. The woman was left with no option but to take the alternatives or buy the costly medication herself.

