Malta: Foreign Affairs Minister brushes off SOFA reports

The Independent says that the Foreign Affairs Ministry denied reports that Malta has agreed to a Status of Forces Agreement with the US or NATO. Prime Minister Robert Abela said that any agreement by the government would be signed transparently.

Another story reports on the cases of a Rheumatoid Arthritis patient who has had her medication changed twice in a row without being informed beforehand. The woman was left with no option but to take the alternatives or buy the costly medication herself.

