Malta: Foreign Affairs Minister cautiously optimistic about migration pact

The Independent questions Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo about the newly launched migration pact by the European Commission. The minister that the policy raises a series of issues but is a good start to discussions about immigration.

The Independent reports that two elderly people died from Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the number of casualties in Malta to 27. This was the seventh day in a row that the virus has claimed a life, with fifteen deaths so far this month.

