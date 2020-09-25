Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Foreign Affairs Minister cautiously optimistic about migration pact

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent questions Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo about the newly launched migration pact by the European Commission. The minister that the policy raises a series of issues but is a good start to discussions about immigration.

The Independent reports that two elderly people died from Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the number of casualties in Malta to 27. This was the seventh day in a row that the virus has claimed a life, with fifteen deaths so far this month.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch #10

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: