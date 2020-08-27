Preloader
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Foreign Affairs Ministry raises alarm over eastern Mediterranean

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly quotes Foreign Affairs Minister in an interview with the Financial Times who warned that rising hostilities over maritime territories between Turkey and Greece will destabilise the Mediterranean region.

The paper announces that gaming content provider TVBEET will extend its services to Malta and Italy with global certification obtained from GLI. The company will now offer customisable software integration for providers.

By Corporate Dispatch

