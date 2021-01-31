Malta: Foreign workers and self-employed contribute to a fourth of pensions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reports on official statistics which show that the foreign workers and self-employed contributed a combined €168 million to the national social security fund in 2019, equivalent to a quarter of the reserve. The amount represented a €30 million increase from the year before.

Another report speaks to developers’ association president Sandro Chetcuti who confirmed reports that he put up a metal gate blocking the path to Fomm ir-Riħ bay, discovered this week. Chetcuti said that the gate was erected to avoid danger.

