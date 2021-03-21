Malta: Former chief of staff remanded in police custody

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Malta Today says that Keith Schembri was kept in custody at Corradino after he was denied bail on Saturday. He was arraigned in court together with his father, business associates, former Nexia BT partners, and senior officials from Zenith Finance and Allied Group.

The paper reveals that plans drawn in May by the Superintendent for Public Health had recommended a gradual easing of lockdown measures in 2020, reopening international travel in September.

Like this: Like Loading...