The Independent on Sunday says that former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna will be paid €12,000 as a board member of the financial services authority, on top of a €138,000 salary as governor of the Central Bank.

The paper publishes an interview with MEP Alfred Sant who said that a section of operators in the construction industry are not acting professionally, calling for the laws to be enforced more effectively.

