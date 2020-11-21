Malta: Former Jobsplus CEO touted for finance minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that newly co-opted MP Clyde Caruana is favourite to be appointed Finance Minister when Edward Scicluna steps down at the end of the year. Caruana is the Prime Minister’s chief of staff and served as CEO of Jobsplus.

The paper speaks to General Workers Union secretary general Josef Bugeja who praised a move by the European Parliament towards establishing rights for people working in the gig economy. Bugeja described the directive as a step in the right direction.

