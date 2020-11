Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes former Economy Minister Chris Cardona who said that there were many allegations about him but none of them was proven. He was testifying before the Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Friday.

Another story says that there have been reports of side-effects from the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer. A volunteer said that she experienced fever and headaches after being administered the first jab.

