Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Former police minister says he could not order Panama Papers investigation

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent follows the testimony of OPM Minister Carmelo Abela before the Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Friday. He said that it was not his role to order an investigation into the Panama Papers when he was Home Affairs minister.

The paper reports that a 33 year-old minibus driver was sentenced to twelve years in jail after being found guilty of raping an 8-year-old schoolgirl in 2006. The police were informed about the case by the girl’s psychiatrist another eight years later.

