Malta: Former prison employee says support services are underreported

L-Orizzont speaks with a former employee at Corradino Correctional Facility who said that news reports give prominence to suicide attempts in prison but do not report on support offered to inmates.

Another story says that a 41-year-old man was fined €8,000 after admitting guilty of neglecting dogs on a farm in Żebbuġ. Animal welfare officers launched an investigation into the case following a tip-off.

The paper quotes a Europol report warning about the global threats of cocaine trafficking. The agency says that this criminal activity is becoming more diversified, competitive, and violent and abuse of the drug keep growing.

