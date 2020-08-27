Preloader
Malta: Former Projects Malta chair says Finance Ministry was kept in the loop

The Times quotes the former chairman of Projects Malta who said that most of the meetings were held at the boardroom of the permanent secretary of the Finance Ministry. William Wait was testifying in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Wednesday.

Another story says that the suspect in the Sliema double murder, Daniel Muka, has has admitted to investigator that he was part of the group who committed the crime but denied that he was the mastermind.

By Corporate Dispatch

