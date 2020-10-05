Malta: France asked to open investigation into Electrogas loan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

France’s national financial prosecutor’s office has been asked to open an investigation into whether four French-based banks and an investment fund were complicit with Electrogas in laundering the proceeds of corruption.

Sherpa, a French association that fights financial crimes, teamed up with the Daphne Caruana Galizia foundation to file the complaint against BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Natixis, CIC and Rivage Investment for money-laundering and concealment.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated: 1650

