Malta: French bankers resist summons by Maltese court

Business Today reports that two senior executives of BNP Paribas bank are opposing a summons in a Maltese court in a lawsuit launched by a Malta-based company. The chairman of the company accused the French executives of trying to discredit him.

Another story quotes a Deloitte study which estimates that the net loss from the English Language Teaching industry could result in a loss of €88 million in government revenues. The industry’s economic activity could decrease by two-thirds because of the pandemic.

