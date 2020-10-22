Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: French bankers resist summons by Maltese court

Business Today reports that two senior executives of BNP Paribas bank are opposing a summons in a Maltese court in a lawsuit launched by a Malta-based company. The chairman of the company accused the French executives of trying to discredit him.

Another story quotes a Deloitte study which estimates that the net loss from the English Language Teaching industry could result in a loss of €88 million in government revenues. The industry’s economic activity could decrease by two-thirds because of the pandemic.

