Malta: French, German and Italian tourists push tourism upwards in March

Total inbound tourists for March 2022 were estimated at 110,938, while total nights spent amounted to 739,194, the NSO said today, signalling the best March in three years. During the month under review, a total of 95,395 inbound tourists visited Malta for holiday purposes, followed by 8,562 tourists for business purposes.

The largest share of inbound tourists were aged between 25-44 (41.3 per cent), followed by the 45-64 age bracket (30.2 per cent). French, German and Italian residents made up 33.6 per cent of total inbound tourists

The largest share of guest nights (83.9 per cent) was spent in rented accommodation establishments with the average length of stay standing at just short of a week. Total tourist expenditure surpassed €80.1 million. The average expenditure per night was estimated at €108.4

Looking at the first quarter of the year, the NSO said that inbound tourists between January and March 2022 amounted to 235,295, while the total nights spent surpassed 1.8 million nights. Total tourist expenditure was estimated at €167.1 million. Total expenditure per capita stood at €710, decreasing from €916 in 2021.