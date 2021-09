Reading Time: < 1 minute



National Statistics Office figures show that the number of full-time employees increased by 4.1% last year, while part-time jobs as their primary work decreased by 4.2% compared with 2019.

Figures provided by Jobs Plus agency show that during last year, full-time employees in the labour market reached 232,396 while persons registering for work increased to 3,160.

