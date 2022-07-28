Malta: Further drop in unemployment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta’s unemployment rate for June 2022 stood at 3.0%, the NSO said today. This reflected a drop of 0.1 percentage points from the previous month. For the month under review, the unemployment rate for males was 3.3% while the rate

for females stood at 2.6%

The unemployment rate during June 2022 for persons aged 15 to 24 years (youth unemployment rate) stood at 6.8%. During June 2022, the number of unemployed persons was 8,627, with the 25 to 74 age group being the major contributor to the overall level of unemployment. The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed youths amounted to 1,831, whereas those aged between 25 and 74 years stood at 6,796.

While low unemployment is generally considered as positive economic news, Prime Minister Robert Abela recently highlighted the challenges that this is creating to the country. “We’re at full employment but still in a situation where we might not have enough workers to carry out certain investments,” Abela said. “It’s another big challenge, trying to achieve economic growth and unfortunately not having the most important resource – the human one – to do this.”